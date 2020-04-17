Switzerland projects American Flag onto iconic mountain in show of support

Check This Out

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

Switzerland is symbolically standing with the United States in the fight against the coronavirus.

The country projected an American Flag Wednesday night onto the side of the Matterhorn, which is a famous mountain in the Swiss Alps.

The picture was posted with a message of inspiration.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories