Switzerland projects American Flag onto iconic mountain in show of support

Switzerland is symbolically standing with the United States in the fight against the coronavirus.
The country projected an American Flag Wednesday night onto the side of the Matterhorn, which is a famous mountain in the Swiss Alps.
The picture was posted with a message of inspiration.
- Infant, 2 children among latest COVID-19 cases in Robeson County, officials say
- Coronavirus found in semen of COVID-19 survivors; sexual transmission unclear, study says
- NC mother, son say large group of armed people, including off-duty deputy, terrorized them in their home
- Arrests made in shooting death of black man after outcry
- Mystery illness appearing in children linked to coronavirus, doctor says
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now