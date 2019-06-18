Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Taco Tuesday anyone?

Stop by Taco Bell and pick up your free Doritos Locos Taco!

The popular Mexican food chain is holding their “NBA Steal A Taco” giveaway, and you can get a free taco at participating locations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. or order it anytime Tuesday on the website or through the Taco Bell app.

A game was stolen…And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

Best of all, there’s no purchase necessary to get your free taco.

The promotion is being offered to celebrate the Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

They ‘stole’ a game on the road.

The Raptors, however, went on to win the NBA championship in Game 6.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now