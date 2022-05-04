RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Coined as Star Wars Day, the Dad Joke “May the 4th be with you” is once again rolling down beer bellies near you this Wednesday. But, a new group of Star Wars fans are getting in on the action.

Trupanion, a medical insurance company for pets, said Star Wars lovers have gone out of their way to not only keep their pets safe, but name them for the movie series, too.

“We found that pet parents’ love of Star Wars often intersects with the love of their furry companions,” the company said. “We scanned our database of more than 700,000 insured pets and found these literal, and creative, names that Star War lovers have bestowed upon their pets.”

The most popular names include:

Chewbacca

Luke

Leia

Obi

Kylo

Vader

Wicket

Additionally, the database also found spinoffs of the famous names, including:

Chewbarka

Vader Von Wigglebum

Poe Dameron II Duke of Whales

Bark Vader

ChewBecky

Luke Skybarker

Pug Vader

Furry One Kenobi

Luke Sky Barker

Darth Meow

