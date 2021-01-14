Teacher continues class online while protecting US Capitol as National Guardsman

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — A Virginia teacher is being recognized for not only his heroism but his ability to multi-task!

Dr. Jake Kohut, an elementary school teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia is one of the many National Guardsmen that have been deployed to the U.S. Capitol in response to insurrection on the building’s grounds on Jan. 6.

Between shifts at the Capitol, Kohut opened up a laptop and proceeded to teach his students online.

Kohut was recognized on Twitter by his school Canterbury Wood Elementary School with photos showcasing him getting both jobs done.

“This is what a hero looks like,” the tweet from the school read in part.

This is what a hero looks like. A member of the DC National Guard, our band teacher Dr. Jake Kohut has been working around the clock since Wednesday to protect our nation’s capital. And between shifts, he is dedicated to CWES students, teaching from DC. @fcpsnews @FrostsPrincipal pic.twitter.com/nsDRuV08OQ — CanterburyWoodsES (@Canterbury_Wood) January 13, 2021

The U.S. Army followed up with a retweet of the recognition, saying “His selfless service to his country and his students makes him truly remarkable.”

The school says Kohut has been in Washington, D.C. since Wednesday.