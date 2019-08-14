Teen goes viral for tweeting from LG smart fridge after mom confiscates all electronics

Last week, a 15-year-old girl named Dorothy looked at the smart fridge in her kitchen and decided to try and talk to it: “I do not know if this is going to tweet I am talking to my fridge what the heck my Mom confiscated all of my electronics again.”

Sure enough, it worked. The message Dorothy said out loud to her fridge was tweeted out by her Twitter account.

Dorothy, who runs an Ariana Grande fan account, was suffering through a typical teenage nightmare: Her mom took away her phone. But the resourceful teen didn’t let that stop her from communicating with her followers. First, she started using Twitter on her Nintendo DS, a handheld video game device.

im leaving forever. my mom took my phone. ill miss u all sm. im crying. goodbye. #ACNL pic.twitter.com/yqDNQylGIR — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 5, 2019

It appears, however, she was caught in the act. “I seen that Dorothy has been using twitter on her Nintendo. This account will be shut down now,” her mom tweeted from the device.

I seen that Dorothy has been using twitter on her Nintendo. This account will be shut down now. pic.twitter.com/L4JqNYhUHe — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 5, 2019

That sneak attack from mom didn’t stop Dorothy. She figured out a way to send messages from another video game device, her Wii.

“hey guys omg. my mom is at work so i’m looking for my phone. wish me luck. lov u,” she hastily tweeted from the Wii. While Dorothy didn’t find her phone, she was able to recapture her Nintendo DS.

hey guys omg. my mom is at work so i'm looking for my phone. wish me luck. lov u #Mii #MiiMaker #WiiU pic.twitter.com/BaaAWUUjoV — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 6, 2019

The teen from Kentucky told CBS News why she used these devices to tweet. Sticking to her personal brand, Dorothy did the interview via direct message on Twitter — she is now using her cousin’s old iPod to tweet. “I don’t have a charger though so i can’t be long,” she wrote.

Dorothy said she was boiling rice one night and was too preoccupied by her phone, so the stove burst into flames. “So my mom took all my tech so i’d pay more attention to my surroundings,” she said.

Then she explained that both the DS and Wii allow image share, so she could send images from those devices to Twitter, adding messages.

Sometime after finding her DS, it was taken again, so Dorothy started tweeting from yet another connected device: her fridge. “My mom uses it to google recipes for baking so I just googled Twitter,” she told CBS News.

The tech-savvy teen used voice command on the fridge to send the tweet seen around the world: “I do not know if this is going to tweet I am talking to my fridge what the heck my Mom confiscated all of my electronics again.”

I do not know if this is going to tweet I am talking to my fridge what the heck my Mom confiscated all of my electronics again. — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 8, 2019

Dorothy said since her story went viral, her follower count has grown from 500 to more than 30,000. Fans also started using the hashtag #FreeDorothy — clearly, there are teens out there that can empathize with getting their electronics taken away.

While she now has more fans, Dorothy’s mom was not amused by her inventive tweeting methods. She still hasn’t gotten her phone back — hence she used an iPod to conduct this interview.

When asked if she knew when she’d get it back, Dorothy simply replied: “no 😭”.

