Teen saves dad weeks after CPR certification

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CNN Newsource) – A Georgia man is thanking his daughter for saving his life with a skill she recently learned in high school.

Sydney Schwebel, 17, had learned from experienced.

“No matter your age, I think you should learn. You can never be too young or old really to learn.”

She’s talking about CPR. She was “certified at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.

“There are not words that can describe how proud I am of that child,” said her father, Eric Schwebel.

And he ought to be. A few weeks back, Sydney saved his life.

“I was scared I was going to lose him. But like I tried to stay calm as I could. I think anybody in that situation would panic a little bit, but I tried not to!” recalled Sydney Schwebel.

Eric had lost consciousness and wasn’t breathing.

But after calling 911, Sydney put her training to work.

“My first thought when I heard it was– I don’t know if I would have been able to do that,” said Catherine Huskey, Syndey’s CPR Instructor.

Everyone in the building is very proud of this high school junior.

“To see and hear this story about Sydney reminds me how wonderful it is to work with young people,” said school principal, Jennifer Martin.

Her dad spent some time in the hospital but is now just fine, thanks to his own daughter and the training she put to use.

“You’ll never know when you need it. I never thought I’d use it. I never thought it’d be my own family member. But I’m thankful I knew how to do it,” said Sydney.

