Teen takes seasonal UPS delivery job just to steal packages he helped drop off, police say

MIAMI – A seasonal worker for UPS has been arrested after he was accused of returning to steal packages that he had helped drop off.

Police arrested 18-year-old Emmanuel Lamont Reggin Jr. Tuesday and charged him with third-degree grand theft, which is a felony.

According to police, Reggin was a seasonal employee for UPS and would help the full-time driver unload packages at various locations.

“You know, it’s a shame, you got arrested for grand theft.”

According to the arrest report, he was caught on camera multiple times, allegedly taking back what he’d already delivered.

Police say surveillance video shows him hiding packages in and under dumpsters when his co-worker wasn’t looking, then clocking out and coming back to collect, taking high-dollar merchandise.

UPS told reporters “UPS is working with law enforcement and the person in question is no longer employed by the company.”

Out of a job and in big trouble, charged with felony grand theft, his uncle and sister were in court as he got quite a talking-to from the judge.

“You’re 18 and you got a chance to work and then you go and allegedly do something pretty stupid stealing the packages,” the judge said.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

“I don’t know if that’s the path in life you want to take, but I would think not. I would think you would want to get a job, stay out of trouble and have a nice life. Good luck to you sir.”

Reggin is being held on a $10,000 bond

