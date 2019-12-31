Tennessee boy born without fingers receives 3D printed hands for Christmas

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (CNN Newsource) – A Tennessee boy coping with several disabilities received a precious gift at Christmas: hands.

11-year-old Gavin Sumner was born with no fingers and a missing left foot. Now, with the help of a local businessman, he has custom-made 3D printed hands.

It’s a present that would change 11-year-old Gavin’s life. Simple tasks so many of us take for granted, like picking up a water bottle with one hand, were impossible for him, until now.

“I was just pure happiness. It was just a miracle come true,” said Gavin.

“Seeing his face, the surprise and the joy and then just seeing him hold that bottle for the first time was just nothing short of amazing,” said Gavin’s mom, Kori Sumner.

Last year, Gavin put 3D hands on his Christmas list. His mom didn’t know how to get them, so she posted on Facebook and eventually connected with Anthony Economos, who owns marketing and product development firm, Bedstone Creative.

Economos had never done anything like this.

“His thumb articulation really interfered with the use of the hands so what they provided off the shelf wasn’t going to work and then we realized really quickly that we were maybe a little bit in over our head,” recalled Economos.

It took almost a full year of modifications and trial and error to get the final product.

“Just by closing his wrists he’s able to use these,” said Economos.

For Gavin, this is a huge step towards being independent.

“I would have to have my friends help me, help get my stuff, help open things. Now that I have these i’m able to properly be independent, on my own,” said Gavin.

Economos says this is a game changer because prosthetic hands can cost about $6,000.

Kids rarely get them because they’re still growing, and having to modify them just isn’t cost effective.

But this is.

“Now that we have Gavin’s files done, we’ll be able to support him as he grows and we’ll be able to print a hand up in a matter of a weekend,” said Economos.

He says his experience with Gavin made him want to help others, too.

He’s created this website where people can donate money or nominate others who could use this kind of assistance.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now