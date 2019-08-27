Tennessee man with ‘banjitar’ arrested, allows officers to play instrument during arrest

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An extremely cooperative man was arrested in Greeneville Sunday afternoon outside of a Waffle House.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers had arrived at the Waffle House on East Andrew Johnson Hwy to eat when they saw a man playing what first appeared to be a banjo in his truck.

The report says the banjo was later determined to be a Dean “banjitar.”

The man, Andrew Austin Conner, reportedly wanted to speak with officers and told them about hearing voices and wanting a job with the police department.

Conner willingly gave his name and information to officers.

Conner said he was from Johnson City and the CIA was “looking through his eyes.”

Officers determined that Conner had a warrant out of Washington County for violation of probation and was asked to exit the vehicle.

Conner got out of the truck and started playing the banjitar. The report says Conner was very cooperative and even let officers play the banjitar.

Conner was arrested and taken to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and later taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

He was taken to Washington County without incident.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now