The Carolina Hurricanes have a new beer and they need you to name it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You have the opportunity to name the Carolina Hurricanes’ new beer.
You won’t have the ability to suggest your own name, but you will have four names to choose from:
Cross Check
Hat Trick
Red Line
Storm Brew
According to the ‘Canes, they’ve been working on the new brew for some time.
