The Carolina Hurricanes have a new beer and they need you to name it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You have the opportunity to name the Carolina Hurricanes’ new beer.

You won’t have the ability to suggest your own name, but you will have four names to choose from:

Cross Check

Hat Trick

Red Line

Storm Brew

According to the ‘Canes, they’ve been working on the new brew for some time.

Click here to vote.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now