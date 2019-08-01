Live Now
The Carolina Hurricanes have a new beer and they need you to name it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You have the opportunity to name the Carolina Hurricanes’ new beer.

You won’t have the ability to suggest your own name, but you will have four names to choose from:

Cross Check
Hat Trick
Red Line
Storm Brew

According to the ‘Canes, they’ve been working on the new brew for some time.

Click here to vote.

Don't Miss