The Cheesecake Factory introduces cheesecake-themed ice cream to grocery stores nation-wide

There’s a new ice cream in town, and its name is cheesecake.

The Cheesecake Factory announced on Feb. 18 a new partnership with Wells Enterprises, Inc., an ice cream maker based in Iowa. With it comes seven flavors of ice cream, all made with real cheesecake ingredients.

“Cheesecake fans no longer need to choose between a slice and a scoop,” David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, said in a statement.

The new flavors include birthday cake, chocolate, cookies and cream, key lime, original, salted caramel and strawberry.

The statement said that the flavors are now available in grocery stores nationwide.

