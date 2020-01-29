The Devil on ‘The Price is Right?’ Not quite

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A few concerned viewers have contacted CBS 17 – saying they saw the Devil make a bid on “The Price is Right.”

And they saw a demon serve Nick from “The Young & the Restless” a drink.

You weren’t seeing things – it’s all a part of an ad campaign for the CBS show “Evil.”

During “The Price is Right” clip, the demon has George on his name tag and bids 666.

Nick asks the Devil for a strong drink during the quick clip that ran as the show came back from commercial break.

(CBS)

If you happened to catch these clips – you weren’t imagining things.

The season finale of “Evil” airs this Thursday on CBS at 9 p.m.

