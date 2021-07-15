‘The door was open’: Man arrested after trying to steal 29 beers from Tennessee stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man was arrested after investigators said he was caught on camera breaking into Nissan Stadium and attempting to steal more than two dozen beers.

William Thrift (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

An arrest warrant alleges security at the stadium witnessed the man, later identified as William Thrift, on surveillance video, loading 29 beers from a cooler into a black bag and box.

The stadium was closed for business at the time, according to the police report.

Once Thrift was confronted by security, police said he ran from Nissan Stadium, leaving the beers behind.

When Metro police arrived, they said they located Thrift, who matched the suspect description, in the parking lot, walking away from the area.

Officers confronted Thrift and said he admitted to the theft and explained he did it because “the door was open.”

Thrift was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony burglary. He was later released on a $3,500 bond.