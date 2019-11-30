The Obamas share family photos and messages of gratitude on Thanksgiving

(WIAT & CNN) The Obamas are wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!
Former President Barack Obama tweeted this picture of the former first family volunteering as he encouraged others to give back.
He also shared tips on how to deal with arguments at the dinner table.
Obama said to ‘Listen to people get them to think about their own experience and highlight your common humanity.”
Former First Lady Michelle Obama also shared a photo of the family of four, wishing the nation a Happy Thanksgiving.
