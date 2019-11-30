The Obamas share family photos and messages of gratitude on Thanksgiving

(WIAT & CNN) The Obamas are wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!

Former President Barack Obama tweeted this picture of the former first family volunteering as he encouraged others to give back.

Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/GEZSGaNSGe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 28, 2019

He also shared tips on how to deal with arguments at the dinner table.

Obama said to ‘Listen to people get them to think about their own experience and highlight your common humanity.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also shared a photo of the family of four, wishing the nation a Happy Thanksgiving.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now