Think you’re old enough to remember these classic items?

It’s a nostalgic time on social media as many people are chiming in with old items that children these days may not understand.

From first-generation iPods to floppy disks, Twitter users are bringing back memories with the hashtag #ImOldEnoughToRememberWhen:

#ImOldEnoughToRememberWhen floppy disks were floppy. And what floppy disks actually are. pic.twitter.com/y84UMlnPtY — Kala 🦕 (@kalasaurus) August 1, 2019

#imoldenoughtorememberwhen every kid had a pair of heelys pic.twitter.com/1xhkGVruLk — Osman Hussen (@o_huss3n) August 1, 2019

What are some items that you’re old enough to remember? Let us know!

