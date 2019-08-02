Think you’re old enough to remember these classic items?

It’s a nostalgic time on social media as many people are chiming in with old items that children these days may not understand.
From first-generation iPods to floppy disks, Twitter users are bringing back memories with the hashtag #ImOldEnoughToRememberWhen:
What are some items that you’re old enough to remember? Let us know!
