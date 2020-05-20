This company will cut your grass for free if you’re a health care worker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Health care professionals can get their grass cut for free during the coronavirus crisis.
Plowz & Mowz is the largest on-demand lawn mowing company in the United States and is based in Syracuse, New York. They are teaming up with Toro to offer free mows to health care workers.
CBS 17 spoke to co-founder Wills Mahoney. He says his sister is a first responder so this campaign means a lot to him and the company.
The company connects homeowners to local landscaping companies.
To get the free service, health care professionals can download the Plowz & Mowz app and use the code HERO.
