Thousands participate in ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk’ in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cheers welcomed the thousands of people who decided it was time to fight breast cancer.

Every step made a difference in the lives of people battling breast cancer and supporting those who are surviving it.

“It’s really empowering to see all of these people out here today,” said Emily Silva, American Cancer Society Community Development Manager.

“This gives people a lot of strength to keep on fighting,” she continued.

Silva joined the thousands of people participating in the 13th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Midtown Plaza Saturday.

Chris Morris was another passionate participant on hand Saturday, not walking, but supporting through the company Tap Truck NC.

“We’re actually out here volunteering our services. We are serving local beer and root beer for donations,” explained Morris.

Those donations will help men and women in one of their toughest fights — a fight Morris knows all about.

“I have invasive lobular cancer and that doesn’t always show up as a lump. It shows up more as a spiderweb, “ she explained.

“So, we went ahead with chemotherapy. Three weeks ago I had a double mastectomy and I’ll start radiation in November,” Morris added.

Morris is pushing through and finding her strength by helping others.

“If we’re not out here volunteering, it’s not going to get cured — there’s not gonna be a resolution for this, “ said Morris.

Gwendolyn Davis is also hoping for a cure. She lost three family members to breast cancer in one year. She walked on Saturday as a 17-year breast cancer survivor

“It’s not even about me and what I went through. It’s about me trying to lift my sisters and brothers up knowing that I made it and you can make it. While you’re here, you fight. You give it the best you got,” said Davis.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk supports research and local programs. This year’s walk helped raise more than $325,000.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now