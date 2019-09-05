1  of  2
Thursday is National Cheese Pizza Day

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Grab a slice of pizza classic today because Sept. 5 is National Cheese Pizza Day!

This special day is celebrated every September, and all you have to do to celebrate is eat cheese pizza!

Who doesn’t appreciate a gooey, delicious slice with just cheese?

So, at least for today, leave the toppings aside and either make or order a cheese pie for lunch or dinner.

And you can even score some restaurant discounts: Papa John’s, Marco’s Pizza, and Giordano’s, to name a few, all have special deals in honor of National Cheese Pizza Day.

