Thursday is National Cheese Pizza Day

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Grab a slice of pizza classic today because Sept. 5 is National Cheese Pizza Day!

This special day is celebrated every September, and all you have to do to celebrate is eat cheese pizza!

Who doesn’t appreciate a gooey, delicious slice with just cheese?

So, at least for today, leave the toppings aside and either make or order a cheese pie for lunch or dinner.

And you can even score some restaurant discounts: Papa John’s, Marco’s Pizza, and Giordano’s, to name a few, all have special deals in honor of National Cheese Pizza Day.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now