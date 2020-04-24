Tom Brady surprises man after accidentally entering wrong Tampa house

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady accidentally entered the wrong home and surprised a Tampa resident recently.

Brady was set to meet with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on April 7, but went into the house next door.

The resident of the home, David Kramer, was sitting in his kitchen when Brady came through the front door with his duffel bags.

Kramer says it’s a moment he’ll never forget.

“If someone said Tom Brady is going to walk into your house and leave, I’d say, okay, right. I have a better chance of a meteor hitting me,” Kramer said.

Kramer says he was stunned and sat in his home thinking did that just happen

“He has a genuine look to him, doesn’t have a mean bone in his body which I think is funny because he takes tackles from the biggest men in the universe, Kramer said. “I’ve been sitting by myself in quarantine cause I’m single and I’ve been sitting by myself for literally weeks upon weeks. This is the most entertaining thing to happen to me because I’ve been so bored.”

Brady recently was asked to leave a downtown Tampa park closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after he was caught working out.

Bray took to Twitter saying he is trying to make himself at home in “Tompa Bay”

Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering… Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

