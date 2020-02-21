Trial by media: Thousands of people question whether 9-year-old bullying victim is a scammer

A mom in Australia posted a video on Facebook, calling on schools and parents to teach children disability awareness after a bullying incident left her 9-year-old son in tears, saying he wants to die.

Yarraka Bayles shared the emotional video on Facebook Tuesday, showing her son Quaden crying after school.

In the video, Bayles says Quaden was born with Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism.

“I’ve just picked up my son from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people [to] know, parents, educators teachers, this is the effects that bullying has, this is what bullying does,” Bayles is heard saying in the background.

The video has since been seen over 22 million times and has been shared more than 356,000 times.

Since then, celebrities all over the world have donated to Quaden’s cause, generating hundreds of thousands in donations, even getting him a trip to Disneyland.

The story which has generated worldwide interest has gotten a lot of people talking, even those who think that the whole thing is made up.

If you go down the rabbit hole of searching for trending hashtags/words on Twitter, you’ll stumble upon the word “Finessed”. Yes, the word colloquially meaning you got tricked, bamboozled, scammed.

Inside of the search, you’ll see many people tweeting photos of what could be Quaden Bayles just living his life.

Some photos feature him drinking wine.

Him after he realized he finessed us all. pic.twitter.com/TnnIkiT9Oq — the boy. (@yungPablo_) February 21, 2020

Other photos show him doing things 9-year-olds do, like ride bicycles.

Even photos that show him with a load of cash, showing it off on camera. Although there is no age requirement on flaunting money around, it still has people wondering.

https://twitter.com/Nick_Virgadamo/status/1230919788328898561?s=20

Some are comparing Bayles’ story to the story of Keaton Jones.

https://twitter.com/lcdc_yt/status/1230919319061762050?s=20

In 2017, Keaton Jones, a 12-year-old who said he had been bullied at school, was recorded on camera talking about the whole ordeal.

Later, Jones’ family, namely his mother received backlash for being seen in photos with a Confederate flag, before allegations of racism arose.

There has been no confirmation on how old Bayles really is. Or if any of the social media judges are tweeting real pictures of Bayles. Some on social media have gone from he’s really 9 to he’s 18 — which was another trending phrase on Twitter on Friday. Others think he’s an actor, according to a celebrity info page.

Mood when you finesse a trip to Disney pic.twitter.com/gpVV4I0oDu — mr. donotanswerphone (@nocontextRG) February 21, 2020

https://twitter.com/FightCentralTV/status/1230905622255820800?s=20

#QuadenBayles and his mom after they finessed the internet pic.twitter.com/axiqPig0PO — Browardmostloyal (@Browardmostloy1) February 21, 2020

The worst part of this is that others have used this story to promote fake GoFundMe pages to mooch off of Bayles’ struggles.

So sickening. Like he’s getting bullied all over again.https://t.co/Ok3qs2FsQ5 — Patrick. (@PatrickEGTT) February 21, 2020

But still, the story of Quaden Bayles is one that got many people riled up and ready to rally around, whether real or fake. A testament to the goodness of people in this world, although some have accused others of “using” Bayles to signal their own compassion.

Surely, the truth surrounding Bayles will come out as time goes on, as always does. But, for now, chalk this up to another trial by the media.