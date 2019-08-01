Triplet lemurs born at Duke Lemur Center

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Aww! They’re so cute, right? The Duke Lemur Center wants you to meet their newest lemurs!

The fat-tailed dwarf lemur triplets named Elephant Bird, Albatross, and Bustard were born on July 25 to parents Emu and Kookaburra, keeping with the lemur center’s tradition of naming the animals after birds.

One of Emu’s triplets, two days old. Emu’s infants were weighed for the first time on June 27, 2019 (shown here). Each weighed in between 14g and 15g – all excellent weights! By July 2, they had each gained an additional 10g. Photo by Sara Clark.

According to the Duke Lemur Center, Momma Emu has already constructed two nests for the baby lemurs and they have gained weight at a faster-than-average rate for dwarf lemurs.

The fat-tailed dwarf lemur is the only primate in the world known to hibernate for an extended period of time – up to seven months!

