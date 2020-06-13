Trump campaign is selling ‘Baby Lives Matter’ onesies

President Trump’s campaign is raising money by selling onesies with the message “Baby Lives Matter” written in the same style as the “Black Lives Matter” logo.

The “limited edition” items are listed prominently under “featured products” on the campaign website and retail for $18.

The slogan was designed to emphasize the president’s anti-abortion stance, and were first made available around the time of the March for Life in January, a spokesperson told CNN.

Trump joined the thousands of anti-abortion protesters from around the country who converged on the National Mall – it was the first time a sitting president had attended the event.

The campaign spokesperson declined to comment further on the sale of the items.

Black Lives Matter has been a ubiquitous message since George Floyd died after a white police officer in Minnesota knelt on his neck. People across the country have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and the systemic racism and inequality that African Americans face in the United States.