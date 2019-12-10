Tuesday is National Lager Day

(CNN Newsource) – National lager day is celebrated every year on December 10.
There’s no particular reason for that chosen date, but who needs a reason to drink beer?
The cold-conditioning process used to make lagers distinguishes it from other beers.
In appearance, lagers can be pale, amber, or even somewhat dark.
However, they are generally lighter brews, often described as crisp and refreshing.
So grab a pint glass and pour yourself some liquid pleasure.
