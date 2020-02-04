Tuesday is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

When your mail carrier shows up Tuesday, make sure to pop your head out and thank them. It’s National Thank a Mail Carrier Day!



Our mail carriers work 6 days a week, 52 weeks a year to get our mail to us.

In honor of the day, here are a few fun facts for you:

The first organized mail service in America was established in 1775.

Benjamin Franklin was the first postmaster general.

Stamps were invented in 1847.

Zip codes have been around since 1963.