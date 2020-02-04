Tuesday is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

Check This Out

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

When your mail carrier shows up Tuesday, make sure to pop your head out and thank them. It’s National Thank a Mail Carrier Day!

Our mail carriers work 6 days a week, 52 weeks a year to get our mail to us.

In honor of the day, here are a few fun facts for you:

  • The first organized mail service in America was established in 1775.
  • Benjamin Franklin was the first postmaster general.
  • Stamps were invented in 1847.
  • Zip codes have been around since 1963.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss