Tumbleweeds take over highway, trapping cars and closing it for 10 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tumbleweeds took over State Route 240 in eastern Washington on New Year’s Eve, trapping cars and causing a lengthy delay.
Trooper C. Thorson of the Washington State Patrol described the phenom as “tumblegeddon” in a tweet. Tumbleweeds piled as high as 20-to 30-feet and trapped several cars. As a result, SR 240 at milepost 10 was closed in both directions.
Thorson said the delay lasted 10 hours, reopening around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day thanks to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s snowplows, which were used to clear the scene.
Only one car was found to still be trapped in the tumbleweeds by morning, but thankfully the car had no one inside.
