Twin sisters give birth on same day

EL PASO, Texas (CNN Newsource) – Call it coincidence, or a case of really good timing, but twin sisters in El Paso, Texas both became first-time moms on the same day.

It’s not uncommon for Las Palmas Medical Center to deliver twin babies.

These twins have different moms, but by fate, the same birthday.

IT’S NOT UNCOMMON FOR LAS PALMAS MEDICAL CENTER TO DELIVER TWIN BABIES.

Celeste and Cynthia gave birth a day before New Years Eve, just hours apart, totally unexpected.

“Even our husbands they say, ‘Oh, did you guys just talk and say hey let’s have these baby’s together’ And I was like, ‘There’s no way you can get it exactly,'” said Celeste.

During a family cookout where Celeste and her husband announced their pregnancy, Celeste says her sister Cynthia dissapeared.

“She was in the bathroom and I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ She’s like, ‘Come in here.’ And I went in there and she took a pregnancy test and was also pregnant,” recalled Celeste.

As twin sisters, coincidences have followed them, but they never could have guesses having almost identical pregnancies.

“Even when we did the ultra sounds and stuff like that, they were faced the same. We both had to go back, they were being stubborn. Everything was the same,” said Celeste.

The sisters’ due dates were supposed to be three days apart, but they say it’s like their babies shared some sort of connection.

“When I came to visit her on Sunday when they were admitting her, I had been getting contractions, so she told me to go get checked. And I ended up getting admitted,” said Celeste.

Some might just call it a New Year’s miracle.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now