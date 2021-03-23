Twitter user goes viral after finding what he said are shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch

This is a display of General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) – A Los Angeles man went viral on Twitter Monday after posting about some questionable items he said he found in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Twitter user Jensen Karp posted Monday afternoon a picture of two shrimp tails he said he found in the cereal bag. The ensuing exchange with the account belonging to Cinnamon Toast Crunch is what led to the incident gaining national attention on the social media platform.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

About four hours after his initial tweet, Karp received a reply from the cereal brand saying that what he believed was a shrimp tail “appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended.”

“We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp,” Cinnamon Toast Crunch added.

Karp continued to post screenshots of his private messages with the brand. In one, he was offered vouchers for General Mills products to make up for his “unpleasant experience.” In another, the brand asked for him to mail what he said were shrimp tails to them so that they could be tested.

Later on, Karp was contemplating what black markings on the cereal squares were. He also said he had his wife inspect the second bag of cereal that was part of the same family pack. That bag appeared to be taped up and what he thought is dental floss could be seen inside.

Many Twitter users — some who said they have experience in the food industry — concluded that all this was the work of rodents. Items like the floss and shrimp tails were collected and the black marks were droppings baked onto the cereal.

Something regarding the stupid “Did he fake this?” take: there are black items COOKED ONTO the squares and tons of it at the bottom of the bag, in addition to shrimp tails and other SUGAR COATED junk. Also, it’s only “viral” because of their insane response. I would’ve dropped it pic.twitter.com/WOt9j2V0sg — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

“I’d cut my mouth off if I were you,” actor Seth Rogen wrote to Karp.

Karp tweeted that he contacted poison control. He said he was told that if the black markings on the cereal are, indeed, rodent droppings, then it would take him a few days to feel flu-like symptoms, if he gets sick. He said Tuesday morning he was feeling fine.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Cinnamon Toast Crunch said it is still investigating the matter and that it can “say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility.”