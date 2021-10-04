Twitter users, brands poke fun at Facebook, Instagram amid outages

Check This Out

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter on Thursday, May 27, 2021 said it is worried about the safety of its staff in India and called for the government to respect freedom of expression, days after Indian police visited its office in New Delhi over its labeling of a tweet by a governing party spokesman as “manipulated media.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter had its fun at the expense of other social media giants Facebook and Instagram being down Monday afternoon.

Twitter’s main account chimed in my greeting “literally everyone” who was flooding to the site during the absences of other platforms.

Dolly Parton was one of the many to waltz onto Twitter in light of the outages.

The Carolina Hurricanes made a reference to the Facebook and Instagram outage while also poking fun at the Nashville Predators, who they beat in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

The Gastonia Police Department asked for the public’s help locating the social media outlets.

Spongebob Squarepants seemed quite distraught that he couldn’t check his feeds on Facebook and Instagram.

The folks over at Family Guy also seem unsure what to do with themselves in the meantime.

Nickelodeon thinks it knows who may be responsible.

One user dug up a not-too-old meme from The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime show.

The UFC seems to think Twitter enjoys seeing their competitors suffer outages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories