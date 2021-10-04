Twitter users, brands poke fun at Facebook, Instagram amid outages

Twitter had its fun at the expense of other social media giants Facebook and Instagram being down Monday afternoon.
Twitter’s main account chimed in my greeting “literally everyone” who was flooding to the site during the absences of other platforms.
Dolly Parton was one of the many to waltz onto Twitter in light of the outages.
The Carolina Hurricanes made a reference to the Facebook and Instagram outage while also poking fun at the Nashville Predators, who they beat in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.
The Gastonia Police Department asked for the public’s help locating the social media outlets.
Spongebob Squarepants seemed quite distraught that he couldn’t check his feeds on Facebook and Instagram.
The folks over at Family Guy also seem unsure what to do with themselves in the meantime.
Nickelodeon thinks it knows who may be responsible.
One user dug up a not-too-old meme from The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime show.
The UFC seems to think Twitter enjoys seeing their competitors suffer outages.