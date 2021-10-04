Twitter users, brands poke fun at Facebook, Instagram amid outages

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter on Thursday, May 27, 2021 said it is worried about the safety of its staff in India and called for the government to respect freedom of expression, days after Indian police visited its office in New Delhi over its labeling of a tweet by a governing party spokesman as “manipulated media.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter had its fun at the expense of other social media giants Facebook and Instagram being down Monday afternoon.

Twitter’s main account chimed in my greeting “literally everyone” who was flooding to the site during the absences of other platforms.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Dolly Parton was one of the many to waltz onto Twitter in light of the outages.

The Carolina Hurricanes made a reference to the Facebook and Instagram outage while also poking fun at the Nashville Predators, who they beat in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

Social media rn pic.twitter.com/3GzRh6QIKu — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 4, 2021

The Gastonia Police Department asked for the public’s help locating the social media outlets.

Spongebob Squarepants seemed quite distraught that he couldn’t check his feeds on Facebook and Instagram.

when will Facebook and Instagram be back up? pic.twitter.com/mn2RRTCpVr — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) October 4, 2021

The folks over at Family Guy also seem unsure what to do with themselves in the meantime.

when instagram, facebook and whatsapp go down pic.twitter.com/XTfD6eBXZb — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) October 4, 2021

Nickelodeon thinks it knows who may be responsible.

instagram and facebook are down? we know who's behind it… pic.twitter.com/vn9QCbNCV7 — Nickel🎃deon (@Nickelodeon) October 4, 2021

One user dug up a not-too-old meme from The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime show.

Instagram and Facebook users trying to navigate Twitter pic.twitter.com/AETk0xpGA4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2021

The UFC seems to think Twitter enjoys seeing their competitors suffer outages.