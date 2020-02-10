Two-year-old girl reacts to seeing first snow ever by busting out in Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’

Breaking News
(CNN Newsource) — After not seeing a major snowfall for several years, a town in Western Texas got nearly eight inches last week.

It was unexpected and exciting for many, especially two-year-old Madelyn, who got to see it for the first time.

The two-year-old’s mother, Kristi, posted a video to Facebook writing “Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene.”

All decked out in her “Frozen” outfit — Madelyn belts out an impassioned rendition of “Let it Go”.

We know Elsa would be so proud!

As of Monday morning, the video has received over 46 million views.

Madelyn’s mother says she has been obsessed with Elsa ever since she saw “Frozen 2”.

The film set the record for the biggest global opening for an animated film ever.

