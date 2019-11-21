USPS launches program to adopt letters to Santa from low-income children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting Monday, you can help Santa answer the letters that he can’t this holiday season.

The U.S. Postal Service is giving people a chance to adopt a letter to Santa from a low-income child as part of “Operation Santa”. All you need to do is choose a letter and purchase what the child wants or needs.

You can adopt a letter now, and starting Dec. 4, you can adopt one with co-workers, friends or family members.

“Operation Santa” is also a tax-deductible. Gifts must be mailed out by Dec. 20.

