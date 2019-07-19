VIDEO: 6-year-old baseball coach gets ejected, kicks dirt on ump, tosses bats on field

Check This Out

by: WWMT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Kalamazoo Growlers “assistant” coach Drake has become the latest viral sensation after his meltdown over the weekend in a game against the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The 6-year-old burst into the national spotlight when he made a mound visit during a Northwoods League game a couple of weeks back.

His latest outburst that featured him kicking dirt on the umpire’s shoes, tossing bats on the field and dumping a bucket of baseballs on the base path after being ejected for arguing balls and strikes with the umpire.

