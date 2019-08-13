VIDEO: Baseball bat assault takes place during TV station’s live shot

The assault happened about 5:54 a.m. Tuesday in downtown Youngstown

Warning: This video shows an act of violence. Some may find this video disturbing.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An assault took place Tuesday morning as WKBN First News weekend morning anchor Connor Kick was reporting from downtown Youngstown.

While Connor was reporting on the economic revitalization in downtown Youngstown and other areas of the Mahoning Valley, a man was assaulted on the street with a baseball bat.

Connor said he and his photographer were standing on Federal Street at about 5:54 a.m. preparing for a live shot when two men came around the corner arguing. One of the men took a baseball and hit the other man several times.

A man not involved in the incident walked by and tried to break up the fight. He is seen in the video wearing an orange t-shirt. That man was able to get the bat away from the attacker.

Connor immediately called police and they were there in minutes.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Officers said neither the victim or the other man involved in the fight wished to press charges.

