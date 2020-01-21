VIDEO: Burglar spends 12 hours robbing home

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (CNN Newsource) – In Oklahoma, home security cameras recorded a burglary in progress that took 12 hours!

Police have not caputred the suspect yet, but they have plenty of video evidence.

“I was just sick over the jewelry, because that’s what my husband got made and he’s passed away,” said homeowner, Barbara Love.

Love says it wasn’t just the jewelry, but also a TV, laptop, furniture, even things as small as towels that were all taken during an alleged thief’s 12 hour raid inside her home.

“I could see her carrying my vacuum cleaner out the door and I could see her carrying trash bags full of things out,” said Love.

She was away at her grandson’s, her hours under construction when she says the woman is seen coming and going.

“I’m still missing things because with it all tore up and you know and everything stuck from room to room, we’re just discovering things,” said Love.

Love says she got a lucky break when she stopped by a local pawn shop to give them a description of the alleged thief, saying she was actually there, trying to pawn her jewelry.

“She said, ‘Is this your ring?’ and stuck out her finger and I said, ‘Yes’ and she said, ‘Talk very quietly, we’ll take care of it,” recalled Love.

Midwest City Police can’t confirm that and they haven’t heard that part of the story.

Police did confirm that they are investigating but no one has been arrested yet.