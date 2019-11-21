VIDEO: Check out the ‘World’s largest Christmas light maze’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropicana Field will open its doors for “Enchant Christmas,” the ‘world’s largest Christmas Light Maze’ Friday.

The event runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 29 but will be closed November 25-28, as well as December 2 and 9.

The winter wonderland includes an elaborate light maze, ice-skating trail and Christmas market with holiday-themed food and drinks.

Tickets cost between $19.99 and $32.99 for adults, and $14.99 and $25.99 for children. Discounts are available for students, military and first responders.

“Enchant is a one-of-a-kind holiday experience,” Kevin Johnston, founder of Enchant Christmas said in a press release. “The lights, the sounds, the entertainment, the entire experience aims to wrap people in the holiday spirit. Every year I look forward to the awestruck faces as guests walk towards the maze for the first time. It is hard not to crack a smile when you see young and old in wonder — and that is what Enchant is all about.”

To buy tickets, visit https://stpete.enchantchristmas.com/

