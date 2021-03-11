VIDEO: Child runs to hug grandmother after months apart due to COVID-19

After months of being apart due to COVID-19, a young boy ran to be embraced by his grandmother in Pennsylvania.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, towards the end of 2020, the family decided to stop seeing older members of their extended family to avoid the spread of the virus.

“We had seen her last Christmas 2020, but even then we only saw her for about a half-hour and there was no hugging or kissing before that the last time they actually embraced was around October of 2020”, the mother of the child told Reuters. “I know it has been so crazy but, all those hugs well worth it now”.

