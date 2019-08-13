VIDEO: Elementary school principal performs back-to-school rap

Check This Out

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque principal kicked off a new school year by dropping some beats.

Double Eagle Elementary School Principal Crystal Friedman performed her twist on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” She said she wanted to bring fun and excitement to the new school year, but also ‘rap’ about the importance of doing their best.

Principal Friedman said the kids loved it.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss