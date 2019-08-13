VIDEO: Elementary school principal performs back-to-school rap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque principal kicked off a new school year by dropping some beats.

Double Eagle Elementary School Principal Crystal Friedman performed her twist on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” She said she wanted to bring fun and excitement to the new school year, but also ‘rap’ about the importance of doing their best.

Principal Friedman said the kids loved it.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now