Video: Hungry bear cub breaks into home

LINCOLN, New Hampshire (WTNH) — A hungry bear cub was caught on camera entering a home in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Wednesday, August 7th.
The cub appears on video with what is reported to be a bag of hot dog buns in its’ mouth. The cub makes itself comfortable on the couch and can be seen munching on its’ bounty.
The bear returned the following day for a repeat break-in.
Courtesy: Steve Gordon
