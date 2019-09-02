Live Now
Interactive Hurricane Dorian tracking map

VIDEO: Hurricane Hunters get lightning show flying through Dorian’s eye

Check This Out

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters captured more remarkable footage from inside the eye of Dorian.

The Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters tweeted out footage of their recent nighttime flight into the eye of then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

The video is a light show.

For more on the Hurricane Hunters and Hurricane Dorian, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Previous Eye on the Storm shows

More Eye on the Storm shows
More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss