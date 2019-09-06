VIDEO: Kids spoof news coverage of Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach

(WSPA) – These kids may have a future in news!

After a Jeep was found abandoned on Myrtle Beach Thursday, so some kids decided to recreate the news story.

No, they didn’t use an actual Jeep, but they improvised the best they could to deliver quiet the performance.

Chrissie Wine-Thomas, who posed the video on her Facebook page, told us that Abigail Thomas was the reporter in the video, which was filmed and edited by Kate Buckley.

