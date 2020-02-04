VIDEO: Military son surprises mom at police swearing-in

IRVING, Texas (CNN Newsource) – A new police officer in Irving, Texas is enjoying a notable start to her career.
Erika Benning’s son is in the military. He’s stationed overseas and she hadn’t seen him in more than two years.
It seemed like he wouldn’t make it to her swearing in ceremony. But, just as she was about to recieve her badge, her son walked in.
He got to pin the badge on his mom as the two reunited.
