VIDEO: Moose protecting her young charges cyclist – twice

A cyclist in Alaska learned the hard way that a mother moose has no problems protecting her young.

The moose charged the cyclist twice before a crew from KTVA, who witnessed the incident, came into protect the man.

KTVA said the cyclist was not injured.

