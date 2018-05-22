VIDEO: Moose protecting her young charges cyclist – twice

Live Now
by: CBS 17 staff

A cyclist in Alaska learned the hard way that a mother moose has no problems protecting her young. 

The moose charged the cyclist twice before a crew from KTVA, who witnessed the incident, came into protect the man. 

KTVA said the cyclist was not injured. 

