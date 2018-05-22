VIDEO: Moose protecting her young charges cyclist – twice

A cyclist in Alaska learned the hard way that a mother moose has no problems protecting her young.
The moose charged the cyclist twice before a crew from KTVA, who witnessed the incident, came into protect the man.
KTVA said the cyclist was not injured.
