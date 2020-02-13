Video of Astronaut Christina Koch reuniting with her dog will warm your heart

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Astronaut Christina Koch is back on Earth and back at home after 328 days in space and judging by the video above, someone was overly happy to see her!

A video posted on Koch’s Twitter page Thursday showed her dog waiting at the door, eager to greet her.

Once Koch walked in the door, that was all it took! Hugs and kisses galore!

Koch’s 328 days are the second-longest time for an American in space, coming shy by only 12 days of matching Scott Kelly’s record. The NC State alum says the hardest thing to describe to people back on Earth is simply looking out the window. She circled Earth 5,200, and she says that brought about a new vantage point for her.

“I think just the multitude of emotions that you feel when you look back at Earth. You know, I can explain that it brought perspective – that it helped me see what it meant to be our place in the universe, that it helped me to see that all humans are inherently the same, that we have more that unites us than makes us different,” Koch stated.

Her mission was an important one as NASA prepares to send astronauts to Mars. She was tasked with finding how the microgravity environment affects women compared to men.

“No one necessarily knows,” Koch explained. “Male and female physiology is very different in ways that we are discovering here on Earth, so to extrapolate that out to the space environment was really what we were looking to do.”

If Koch has inspired you, NASA is currently recruiting the next generation of astronauts, and the deadline to apply is March 2.