VIDEO: OKC Zoo shows baby elephant’s ultrasound!

by: Kari King

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Zoo shared a recent video of an elephant ultrasound!

A tiny trunk and little legs can be seen in the ultrasound performed on Asha the expecting mom.

Asian Elephant Ultrasound- OKC Zoo YouTube

Asha is 25-years old and the calf is due in February 2022.

The zoo announced Asha was pregnant in August.

Asha has given birth to three female elephants including Achara born in 2014 and Kairavi born in 2018.

In 2011, Asha gave birth to her first calf, Malee who at 4 years old died unexpectedly from the Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus. Malee was the first elephant born at the zoo.

