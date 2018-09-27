VIDEO: Seal slaps kayaker in the face with octopus
Kaikoura, NEW ZEALAND (CNN) - A video captured in Kaikoura, New Zealand, shows a seal slapping a man in the face — with an octopus.
The man was kayaking with a group of friends when the seal surprised them.
Everyone then broke into laughter.
Taiyo Masuda caught the moment on camera and described the day as one to remember.
More Stories
-
- NC agricultural losses from Florence over $1 billion, more than doubling Matthew
- UNC doctor Alison Raybould sits down with CBS 17 ahead of 'Survivor' debut
- Wake Forest elementary school on constant lockdown due to threats
- Security agency says guard was '100 percent justified' in NCCU student's shooting death
North Carolina News Headlines
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.