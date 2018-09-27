VIDEO: Seal slaps kayaker in the face with octopus Taiyo Masuda/GoPro Photo credit of Taiyo Masuda/GoPro [ + - ] Video

Kaikoura, NEW ZEALAND (CNN) - A video captured in Kaikoura, New Zealand, shows a seal slapping a man in the face — with an octopus.

The man was kayaking with a group of friends when the seal surprised them.

Everyone then broke into laughter.

Taiyo Masuda caught the moment on camera and described the day as one to remember.