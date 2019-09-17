VIDEO: Shark swims near surfer in Australia

AUSTRALIA (CBS NEWSPATH) – Drone footage emerged on Tuesday showing a large shark swimming close to a surfer off Werri Beach in New South Wales, Australia.

The surfer turns his board towards the shore as the shark gets closer.

The surfer heard an alert message from a drone operator, saying “Shark! Shark! Shark! Evacuate the water immediately!”

The drone operator was patrolling the area as part of a volunteer search and rescue service.

The shark was either a Bronze Whaler or young great white estimated to be about 9 1/2 to 13 feet in length.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now