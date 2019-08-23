VIDEO: Skunk sprays cop who saved him

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WFLA/CNN) — No good deed goes unpunished, one Massachusetts police officer found out the hard way.
Cambridge officer Dan Mcginty went to rescue a skunk stuck in a yogurt container.
If you watch the video above closely, you’ll see Mcginty get sprayed as soon as he saves the little guy.
Both the skunk and the officer are okay, but one needed a few showers.
Police made sure to give a shout out to the maintenance crew who got stuck with the smelly task of de-skunking the officer’s vehicle.
