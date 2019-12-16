VIDEO: Super enthusiastic physics professor’s experiments goes viral

(CNN Newsource) – Physics doesn’t have to be boring. A community college professor in Virginia is making sure his students are entertained while they’re learning.

Dr. David Wright’s classroom at Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach is full of energy.

“I’ve got lot of energy, I’m very pleased I’ve got lots of energy. ‘Where do you get all your energy from?’ I don’t know, it’s just there! Show that this energetic production makes a difference to students,” said professor Wright.

And that energy has captivated his students for more than four decades. And now, it’s gotten the attention of millions online.

“I just posted it and it just blew up,” said TCC student, Erica Church.

Sophomores Kierra Brothers and Erica Church just took his physics class this semester. And Church posted a video of some of his demonstrations on Twitter, and now millions have viewed it.

“If I’m not enthusiastic about my teaching, they’re not gonna be either,” said Wright.

And it’s that enthusiasm that’s led the video to go viral.

With video of him lying in a nail bed, or jumping on a pogo stick, Wright says he has a simple goal: get the students to care.

“I try to get them excited about science, not just to learn it and pass the test. I want them to leave the class thinking, ‘This is amazing we can understand the entire world around us now!'”

And now his message has taken off.

