VIDEO: Woman attacks bus driver before falling asleep on sidewalk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque bus driver walked away from an attack with scratches, cuts and ripped clothing, following a scene that happened in the middle of the afternoon.

Albuquerque Police say in late October, 32-year-old Erica Garcia was drunk and aggressive on the bus and refused to get off the bus on Central near Wyoming.

“He asked her to produce a pass that worked. When she didn’t, I mean she sat there, she mocked him, he asked her to get off at the next stop, she mocked him,” said Rick De Reyes with ABQ Ride.

Video shows Garcia mock, yell at and even pretend to hit the bus driver for several minutes, while he was waiting for dispatch to show up.

Garcia: “Call whoever, I don’t give a f***, dog. What’s up? Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters or what?

Throughout the situation, the bus driver does not engage with Garcia.

Garcia: “Yeah, Wyoming and who gives a f***. Yeah, I need assistance, yeah, b****. You need assistance mother f*****.”

However, when Garcia does actually hit the driver, he and several other passengers work together to try and get her off of the bus.

“She punched him a couple of times, she tore his shirt,” said De Reyes.

De Reyes says the driver did what he was supposed to do, keep his cool, stay on the bus, and call dispatch.

“He did everything right. Unfortunately, he got clobbered for it,” said De Reyes.

The driver is seen nearly limping back onto the bus, but, he isn’t safe yet. Garcia gets past other passengers and runs at him with a closed fist, as he is trying to close the door.

Video shows Garcia again hit the driver, even pulling him from his seat and onto the concrete outside.

Then, another passenger steps in to try and shut the door while the bus driver gets back on the bus. Finally, getting rid of Garcia.

“We’re very very lucky she didn’t do anything worse to hurt him,” said De Reyes.

After one final kick of the door, Garcia appears to fall asleep at the bus stop. However, police say that wasn’t the end of her day.

Police say this attack was just the first of several Garcia was allegedly involved in that day. Garcia is facing charges for attacking a woman walking her dog, and later, a police officer.

The bus driver in this video is now back at work.

