VIDEO: Woman crashes runway during Paris fashion week

PARIS (CBS NEWSPATH) – The catwalk presentation for Chanel’s latest collection had an unexpected guest Tuesday.

A woman from the audience joined the Chanel’s show finale.

The unidentified woman was dressed in a gray outfit with a black hat that resembled a Chanel look.

The woman crashed the catwalk on the runway in amongst models, including Gigi Hadid and Anna Ewers, while they were walking the final pass.

The show was for Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

