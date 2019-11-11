VIDEO: Wyoming Highway Patrol releases footage of truck crashing into patrol car

WYOMING (CBS NEWSPATH) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol released in-car camera footage of a recent collision between a truck and patrol vehicle.

This video is being released to raise awareness of the hazards emergency personnel deal with daily.

As you can see from rear-view camera, the commercial vehicle had moved over into the left lane of travel.

However, the commercial truck was traveling too fast for the hazardous road conditions, causing the driver to lose control.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists when you see emergency lights ahead, slow down, and prepare to stop.

The emergency lights are activated to warn the public of an imminent hazard or emergency.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was cited for careless driving.

